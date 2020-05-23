It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Weighted Blanket You Won't Sweat Under For $60 Off at DubsLabs

Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
The All-Season Weighted Blanket (15 lbs) | $139 | DubsLabs | Use code BLANKET60 The All-Season Weighted Blanket (20 lbs) | $149 | DubsLabs | Use code BLANKET60
Photo: DubsLabs
Weighted blankets seem great, but I have just one problem with them—it gets HOT at night. I sometimes overheat with just my regular comforter... thinking about an extra 20 lbs has me sweating just thinking about it. DubLabs understands the struggle, though, and their all-seasons weighted blanket is designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

How does DubLabs manage to do that? Well, it’s easier for them to explain.

Bamboo cooling side of the blanket for warm nights (summer)

Polyester side of the blanket for cooler nights (fall/spring)

Included micro-plush duvet cover for cold nights (winter)﻿

So with the bamboo side, you can stay cool while also being hugged by a nice weighted blanket. And when it gets chilly again, you can throw the duvet cover on and be good to go!

From now until June 19th, you can get $60 off this items by using BLANKET60. If you’re on the fence, go ahead and grab it and join the weighted blanket revolution (?).

