It's all consuming.
Get a Weighted Blanket For Every Family Member This Year For Christmas

Ana Suarez
White Fox Pattern Kids Weighted Blanket, 5 Pounds | $30 | Amazon
Navy Weighted Blanket, 17 Pounds, 60" x 80" | $50 | Amazon
Bamboo Weighted Blanket, 20 Pounds, 60" x 80" | $75 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Everyone has raved about weighted blankets all year. If you haven’t gotten one yet, now is your chance. And you can get one for the entire family! Weighted Idea has a variety of blankets on sale, you can get a blanket for adults for as cheap as $38 right now.

You can get a floral pattern, 15-pound 48"x 78" weighted blanket for $43 when you clip the $10 coupon. A 20-pound bamboo cooled weighted blanket is only $74 when you clip the $35 coupon.

If you’ve been on the market for some children’s weighted blankets, you can get a 10-pound, 41" x 60" pale blue blanket for only $36. The pink animal print blanket of the same weight and size is $35. If you want to ease your children into a weighted blanket, 10 pounds could be too heavy. You can opt for a 5-pound blanket, this white fox pattern is only $30.

You can sort through all of Weighted Idea’s blankets to see the various patterns and colors that they have on sale.

