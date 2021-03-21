Get a Webcam for Yourself and a Loved One With This $29 2-Pack of Gabba Goods 1080p Cams

2-Pack: Gabba Goods Webcams Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

2-Pack: Gabba Goods Webcams | $29 | Meh

Need a webcam for yourself and for the person you want to see? Grab a 2-pack of Gabba Goods webcams today over at Meh for just $29. With a price that good, you might not even mind buying the second one for a hated person over a loved one— ok that’s a bit much, maybe.

Advertisement

I will say, too, that Gabba Goods is just a plain fun brand name. It makes me wanna say “Where’s the Gabba Goods?” in my best Michael Scott impersonating Tony Soprano voice.

These webcams are 1080P HD resolution for a clear picture. So whether you need a cam for streaming or for using on Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams,or other video call services, these will have you covered.

Shipping is $8 unless you have a monthly $5 membership at Meh, which gets you unlimited free shipping for the month at Meh as well as SideDeal, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.