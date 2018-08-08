If you missed last month’s Audible promotion, you can snag this Groupon for a 2-month subscription (a $30 value) for just $2. That’ll get you one free book per month and 30% off any additional books you buy.
If you’re not sure you’ll use it, audiobooks make road trips and long commutes about a thousand times more enjoyable, and for just $2, it’s worth checking out.
This deal is exclusive for new Audible subscribers. After the 2 months are up, you’ll be billed $15 per month. You can cancel the subscription at any time.
