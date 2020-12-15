Get a Triple Dose of Star Wars with Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Battlefront 2 for $40

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Star Wars is back, baby. I mean, it never went anywhere I suppose, but people seem to care about it again thanks to The Mandalorian’s second season . To celebrate the occasion, here’s a genuinely good deal: the Microsoft Store currently has a bundle of EA Star Wars games on sale for $40 for Xbox consoles . The package includ es Star Wars Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Battlefront 2. Squadrons alone retails for $40 and that just came out a few months ago, so it’s almost like you get two free games when you buy it. Or it’s like you’re getting each game for $13. Whichever way you slice the math, it’s a solid deal on three games that are fun additions to the long line of Star Wars games.