It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Get a Trio of Switch-Compatible GameCube Controllers for $70 and Play Some Dang Smash Bros.

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
101
Save
PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller Party Pack | $70 | Amazon
PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller Party Pack | $70 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller Party Pack | $70 | Amazon

Here’s my humble opinion no one asked for: the GameCube controller is still the best layout for Super Smash Bros. Sure, the Switch Pro Controller has really bridged the gap in recent years, but the old GameCube layout just feels custom-built for the fighting game. If you’re an elitist like me, then you might be interested in this PowerA party pack, which features three GameCube style controllers for $70. These are third-party controllers, but they have some advantages over Nintendo’s standard GameCube controllers. These Switch-compatible suckers are wireless, feature additional buttons, and even add an extra bumper. They basically have all the buttons you’d find on a Pro controller, but retaining that classic GameCube style, just like mom used to make.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter