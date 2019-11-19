Get a Thermapen For 25% Off Before You Cook a Turkey This Thanksgiving

Classic Super-Fast Thermapen | $59 | ThermoWorks

We are now days away from Thanksgiving and if you’re in charge of cooking the big meal, that is a lot of pressure. You do not want to undercook or overcook the bird. Make sure that doesn’t happen by getting yourself a ThermoWorks Classic Super-Fast Thermapen while it is $20 off. You can get the Thermapen in gray, black, yellow, green, blue, or red for $59 for a limited time only.