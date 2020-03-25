Get a Taste of Tomorrow's TV Tech With TCL's 55" 4K QLED for $500

TCL 55" R625 QLED Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

TCL 55" R625 QLED Smart TV | $500 | Best Buy

Say “ Taste of tomorrow ’s TV Tech” six times fast. OK, now that you’ve done that, take a look at this Best Buy deal which takes $100 off a TCL R625 QLED set, bringing your total down to $500, which is $50 cheaper than you’ll find it at most other places right now.

This 55" TV sports all the works at a fraction of the cost other brands have set, including 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, an excelling local dimming array, and QLED (not to be confused with OLED) technology.

The “Q” in that acronym stands for quantum , or quantum dots, which is a new technique for improving the brightness, color accuracy, and overall vibrancy of LCD displays. It’s generally considered the bridge tech to forthcoming innovations such as microLED. Roku is on board for all your smart TV functions, too.

TCL has quickly become the budget brand of choice for gamers and movie watchers alike, so don’t hesitate to consider one.