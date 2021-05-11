Get a Switch Controller Featuring Everybody's Pal Isabelle for $17

PowerA Isabelle Controller Image : Amazon

PowerA Isabelle Controller | $17 | Amazon

Hey everybody! It’s your good pal Isabelle! Here she is! Everybody’s having a good time now! We all love Isabelle, the delightful yellow dog from the Animal Crossing series. Whom among us wasn’t delighted to get her unhelpful daily news updates in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? If you wish you could just hang with Isabelle every day, now you can. I mean, kind of. PowerA currently has a cute Switch controller on sale that features the beloved pup. It’s not just cute; it’s functional too. PowerA makes solid third-party Switch controllers that feature programmable back buttons. Come for the cute design, stay for the customization.