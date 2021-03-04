Get a Slim Charging Station for Your Xbox Series X Controller for $20

Dual Ultra Slim Charger for Xbox Series X Image : GameStop

The new Xbox Series X controller is a perfectly good video game controller. It’s like you opened a drawer labeled “video game controller” and just pulled the most functional thing you could find in there. It does have one huge problem though: it runs on AA batteries. If you play a lot of games (like, a lot) , you’re bound to chew through batteries every other week. So you might want to consider making the just to rechargeable batteries. GameStop currently has a good deal on a slim charging station for Xbox controllers which includes rechargeable battery packs for just $20. The charging dock itself is slim and features a touch of magnetism to make sure your controller is actually charging. It’s a good two-in-one solution for those who are sick of buying more batteries every few weeks just to play Call of Duty.