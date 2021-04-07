It's all consuming.
Get a Sharp Deal on an Even Sharper Kyoku Paring Knife, Just $37

Andrew Hayward
Kyoku Paring Knife | $37 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KYOKU4HK
Image: Andrew Hayward
Kyoku Paring Knife | $37 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KYOKU4HK

If you’ve been looking for a sleek new paring knife to bring into your kitchen, don’t miss this deal on Kyoku’s Daimyo Series paring knife. Built for slicing fruit, dicing herbs, and other such culinary needs, this “ruthlessly sharp” 3.5” blade is made with stainless, 67-layer steel and has a slight curve to aid with slicing and preventing fatigue.

Save 26% off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KYOKU4HK at checkout, bringing the price to $37.

