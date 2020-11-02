Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Get a Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD for $120 off, Today Only

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD | $250 | Amazon
Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD | $250 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Tech Deals
Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD | $250 | Amazon

Need a big chunk of storage that you can easily cart around with you anywhere? Today only, Amazon is taking $120 off the list price of Samsung’s compact external T7 solid state drive (SSD), which is available in blue, red, and black.

Each lil’ guy, which measures 3 inches at the longest, connects via USB-C and can read up to 1,050MB per second. At $250 today, you’re saving 32% off the usual price. Samsung also has a 500MB internal SSD on sale for $54 today, if that’s what you’re looking for.

