Get a Samsung 12.2" Touchscreen Chromebook (Renewed) for $230

Quentyn Kennemer
Samsung 12.2" Touchscreen Chromebook | $230 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Samsung 12.2" Touchscreen Chromebook | $230 | Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is chopping $70 off the price of a refurbished 12.2" Samsung Chromebook, bringing its total in your cart down to $230, shipping included.

Perfect for school or the casual internet user, this Chromebook’s big draw is its 1080p touchscreen, which literally puts access to Chrome apps, Android apps, and the web right at your fingertips. It’s convertible, too, so you can tote it like a tablet when you’re on the go, or prop it up to use the keyboard as a makeshift kickstand.

Samsung’s Chromebook features a dual-core Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, includes two cameras, and can be used wirelessly on Verizon’s 4G LTE network. Worried about buying refurbished? Amazon guarantees it works and looks like new, and gives you a 90-day guarantee to prove it. This one won’t be around long, so take advantage.

