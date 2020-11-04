Get a Roborock S6 to Sweep and Mop Your Floors

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum | $360 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Raise your hand if you hate sweeping by hand? For $360, you can tentatively break up with your broom and mop and try out a Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum. With a clipped coupon, it’s about $40 off the list price. It’ll map out your home for selective room cleaning, and it can even mop your floors with an ultra-large 180ml water tank. What are you waiting for?