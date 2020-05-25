It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Refurbished Set of Sony Bluetooth Earbuds For Just $110

Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds (Black) | $110 | BackMarket
Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds (Silver) | $110 | BackMarket

Need a new pair of earbuds for working out or just vibing, but don’t want to break the bank on a high quality pair? Backmarket is selling refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds in black and silver for just $110, so now is your chance to get some of the best buds on the market at a deep discount.

If you’re skittish on refurbished products, don’t be with this one—these earbuds are like new, to the point that they don’t even look used. These babies have true noise cancelling technology and up to a 24 hour charge, too, so they’re really worth picking up. Just make sure to grab a pair from BackMarket before they sell out!

