Get a Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $450, Galaxy S9 and Pixel 3 for $240 at Woot

Quentyn Kennemer
Refurbished Android Phones Starting at $60 | Woot
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Refurbished Android Phones Starting at $60 | Woot

Looking for a new phone? Woot’s Android blowout featuring refurbished flagships is still on. You’ll find the cheapest prices for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Pixel 2, which go for $60 and $90, respectively. But we’d suggest expanding your budget if you can to go for the Samsung Galaxy S9 ($240), Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus ($250), or the Pixel 3 ($240). You can even get a Samsung Galaxy S10+ as low as $450. All are fully unlocked for use on most GSM carriers and come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.

These phones aren’t the newest out—in fact, we’re a couple of generations removed by now for the Galaxy S9 family—but they still receive regular updates for the time being, and their hardware is still capable of delivering Android with buttery smoothness. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Pixel 3 are especially tasty for camera buffs as they still sit high in the smartphone camera rankings.

