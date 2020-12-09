It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Refurbished Pair of Sony's Excellent WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $218 at BackMarket Right Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | $218 | BackMarket | Use Code Kinja2020
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | $218 | BackMarket | Use Code Kinja2020

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but a refurbished pair is down to $228 today at BackMarket, and using the promo code Kinja2020 you can save another $10. I’ve been testing them for the past couple days, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

