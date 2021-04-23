Get a Refurbished Dyson Pure Cool Link Fan/Purifier for $200, Plus a Free $10 Gift Card

Dyson Pure Cool Link (Refurbished) + $10 Gift Card | $200 | Newegg



Warm weather is on the horizon, but the allergens and pollutants are already here. Deal with all of them in style with the Dyson Pure Cool Link, a hybrid fan and air purifier that pulls in dirty air and blasts cooling relief all around your space with its innovative blade-less design. It even links up to your smartphone for controls and reports.

Advertisement

Dyson products aren’t cheap, but if you’re willing to go with a certified refurbished model sold by Dyson through Newegg, you can snag a serious bargain here. Right now, the refurbed Pure Cool Link is $100 off, plus you get a free $10 Newegg gift card with your purchase. Double deal!