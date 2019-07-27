Photo: Woot

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum (Refurb) | $140 | Woot

If you’ve wanted to try out a Shark vacuum, but didn’t want to pay full price, you’re in luck. You can get a factory reconditioned Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum for just $140 on Woot today. It offers up to 80 minutes of runtime, so you can vacuum the entire house without the hassle of plugging and unplugging in a cord. The vacuum comes with two batteries, a charging dock, and three attachments for harder to reach spaces.