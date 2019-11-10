Get a Refurb Apple iPad Air 3 For As Low As $370

Refurb Apple iPad Air 3, 10.5" Tablet | $370 - $510 | Woot

Why spend full price on a new iPad, when you get a refurb of the newest models for hundreds of dollars off? Right now, you can get a Refurb Apple iPad Air 3, 10.5" Tablet for between $370 and $510 on Woot. Depending on the color and capacity you want, you can knock well over $200 off the retail price of a new iPad.

The 64GB WiFi-only model in space gray, silver, and gold is $370, while a WiFi+cellular model is $42o in those colors. Just remember, Woot deals are for one day only and while supplies last.