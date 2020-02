TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV | $270 | Walmart

T his TCL 4-series is a solid mid-range performer and a top-tier bargain . For just $270 , you get a 55" 4K display with HDR10 support, plus Roku smarts built- in. That’s pretty incredible and matches the best price we’ve ever seen.

It won’t wow you with the whiz-bang features of OLED sets, but for $270 it’s hard to complain.