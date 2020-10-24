Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Razer Tactical Laptop Backpack for Up to 33% Off Now

Razer Tactical v2 17&quot; Laptop Backpack | $113 | Amazon
Image: Razer
Gaming on the go is possible with Razer laptops, and now you can get a Razer-branded bag to carry yours in for up to 33% off today on Amazon. This bag is water-resistant and rugged on the outside, but has soft inner linings so your precious devices don’t get scratched up.

Of course, you don’t have to use it for a Razer laptop. This bag holds laptops up to 15 inches for $80 (down from $120). And the pictured backpack above protects laptops up to 17-inches for $113.

A few other Razer items are on sale at Amazon today, including these Razer Hammerhead noise-canceling earbuds, only $51 today after the sale and a $5 clipped coupon, which brings them down to almost 50% off.

Check out all the sale items from Razer below!

