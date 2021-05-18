Get a Razer Keyboard, Mouse, and Headset for $69 and Say 'Nice' at Checkout

Razer Power-Up Bundle Image : Walmart

Razer Power-Up Bundle | $69 | Walmart

Have you ever taken a good, hard look at your PC and said “Damn, this isn’t gamer enough”? Well, here’s an all in one solution. Walmart is selling a Razer Power-Up Bundle for $69 (nice). That includes the Cynosa Lite keyboard, a Viper gaming mouse, and a Kraken X headset. You can essentially paint your PC green and black in one go. Meme price point aside, this is a pretty killer deal. It usually retails for $160, so you’re saving nearly $100 here. Give it a peek if you’re in desperate need of some new gear for cheap.