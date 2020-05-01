It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get a Rainbow of Six Cuisinart Knives for $19

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCuisinartCuisinart Deals
Six Colorful Cuisinart Knives | $19 | MorningSave
Six Colorful Cuisinart Knives | $19 | MorningSave
Six Colorful Cuisinart Knives | $19 | MorningSave

If you like our kitchen to be more colorful than a bed of spring flowers, these Cuisinart knives are a perfect addition. At MorningSave, you can get six stainless steel knives and their accompanying blade guards for just $19. Here are all the different pieces you can look forward to:

  • 1x 8" Chef Knife
  • 1x 8" Slicing Knife
  • 1x 8" Serrated Bread Knife
  • 1x 7" Santoku Knife
  • 1x 6.5" Utility Knife
  • 1x 3.5" Paring Knife

Grab some here.

