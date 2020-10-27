Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Get a Quality Mini Dash Cam for $52 Plus More Up to 35% off, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsVantrueVantrue Deals
173
Save
Save up to 35% on Vantrue Dash Cams | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 35% on Vantrue Dash Cams | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 35% on Vantrue Dash Cams | Amazon Gold Box

Today only, Amazon has select Vantrue dash cams up to 35% off. This brand is said to be one of the best in this realm, and that’s no doubt backed up by waves of four-star reviews at Amazon. If you need something basic, this mini dash cam records footage up to 1080p and costs just $52. But it may be worth expanding your budget a bit for this $120 dual dash cam that reaches up to 2.5K resolution (about 1440p). There’s even a 4K model if you need the most detail possible, and that’s just another $10 up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Animal Crossing with Bell Bag, LG CX 55" 4K TV, AeroGarden, Infrared Thermometer, Vantrue Dash Cams, and More

The 10 Best Deals of October 26, 2020

Where to Buy an Xbox One X or Xbox Series S Before Launch

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts