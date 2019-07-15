Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console - Marvel’s Spider-Man [Digital Code] + Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits | $249 | Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Days Gone + God of War Bundle | $350 | Amazon

Happy Prime Day! If you’ve spent the last few weeks waiting to see what Amazon would have on sale, you’re in luck. You can get two great PS4 deals today only. There is a PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console for $249 that includes the incredibly popular Marvel’s Spider-Man (digital copy) and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits. Or, you can nab a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $350 that includes Days Gone and God of War.

