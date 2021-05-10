It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Professional Level Massage With the Actigun for Only $55

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Actigun: Percussion Massager | $55 | StackSocial
Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

