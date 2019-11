Superior Bidet Attachment | $40 | Amazon | Use coupon code 241BIDETSALE

Superior Bidet Attachment w/ Hot/Cold Adjustment | $50 | Amazon | Use coupon code 241BIDETSALE

Bidets are a great way to get clean after using the bathroom, but they don’t come standard on many toilets. At least in the US. But with a cheap attachment, you can retrofit your existing toilets with one. Superior Bidets is currently offering two for the price of one with the coupon code 241BIDETSALE.