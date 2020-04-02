Get a PlayStation 4 Slim and Three of its Hottest Games for $250

PlayStation Slim 1TB w/ Three Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

PlayStation Slim 1TB w/ Three Games | $250 | Woot

The PlayStation 5 is almost here, but if you haven’t already, you should really give the PlayStation 4 a shot, and Woot’s latest offer might be the most enticing proposition for doing so. You can pay $250 for a PlayStation 4 Slim, and you’ll get three games alongside it: God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us: Remastered, all of which I’ve played, and all of which I’d probably give a limb for if I couldn’t. OK, maybe it’s not that serious, but if you’re bored as shit and you’re willing to give the middle finger to productivity, it’s certainly worth the $250 .