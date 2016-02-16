Get a Pillow With Your Dog's Face On It For 25% Off

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Custom Face Pet Pillow | $19 | Etsy
Look, I don’t need to tell you that your dog is amazing. All dogs are amazing. Do you want to display your love for your dog? Perfect, you can get a pillow with your dog’s face on it, to make it abundantly clear that your dog comes first in your life.
Etsy seller I Love Running Club is running a 25% off promotion in their Custom Face Pet Pillow, no coupon required. Right now, these custom pillows start out at just $19 on Etsy. All you need to do is pick the best high-quality photo of your dog.