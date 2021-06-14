Get a Perfectly Warmed Bagel Every Time With Revolution Cooking's Touchscreen Toaster

Revolution Cooking Touchscreen Toaster Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Revolution Cooking Touchscreen Toaster | $280 | Amazon

Take all the guesswork out of trying to get the perfectly toasted items every time you use this. Revolution Cooking’s Touchscreen Toaster is making the rounds on TikTok as the premier toaster. If you’ve got a couple hundred to spare and burnt toast is the bane of your morning existence, this is for you. It’s also 30% right now.

This toaster uses something called I nstaGLO technology which gets your breakfast goodies warmer 35% faster. Less waiting time means you get your food quickly , but also this prevents double toasting because they come out perfect each time. When toasting, you want a crunchy outside and soft, warm inside; InstaGLO can do that. They pop out just as you wish. B y searing the items they hold more moisture, where a regular toaster would strip that out. This toaster also looks slick in this stainless steel design and will fit right in with anything on your countertop . Easy to operate, anyone in the family can use it. The display is sharp and simple to read. With sixty-plus combos, you’ll get impeccable flavor and toastiness not matter if it’s a waffle, English muffin, or a thick bagel . If you’re still looking for Father’s Day gift, this is a great purchase as it’s one of the most requested items on wish lists.

This will ship for free for Prime members .