It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Get a Pair of Stretch Denim Jeans From Jachs Before You Gain Holiday Weight

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.3K
1
Save
Ultra Stretch Denim | $39 | Jachs | Promo code DENIM
Photo: Jachs

Ultra Stretch Denim | $39 | Jachs | Promo code DENIM

Seriously, I’m not making fun of anyone gaining weight during the holidays. I, too, eat my own weight in mashed potatoes in November and December. If you want a little stretch in your jeans to deal with the added weight that happens during the winter months, Jachs has you covered.

Advertisement

You can get a pair of their new Ultra Stretch Denim for $39 ($60 off) this week only when you use promo code DENIM. These aren’t jeggings, so don’t be confused. The jeans are made with 4% spandex for a little extra comfort and mobility.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Friday's Best Deals: Scrabble, Modern Love, Legendary Headphones, and More
Summer Vibes Are Still Going Strong at Nordstrom Rack's Tommy Bahama Flash Sale
Stop Spreading Your Germs All Over and Get an Automatic Soap Dispenser

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as an associate commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts