Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Get a Pair of SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds as Little as $23, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsSoundPeats Deals
16
Save
SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds | $23 | Amazon Gold Box SoundPeats TrueShift 2 TWS Earbuds | $30 | Amazon Gold Box SoundPeats Truengine 2 TWS Earbuds | $53 | Amazon Gold Box
SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds | $23 | Amazon Gold Box
SoundPeats TrueShift 2 TWS Earbuds | $30 | Amazon Gold Box
SoundPeats Truengine 2 TWS Earbuds | $53 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds | $23 | Amazon Gold Box
SoundPeats TrueShift 2 TWS Earbuds | $30 | Amazon Gold Box
SoundPeats Truengine 2 TWS Earbuds | $53 | Amazon Gold Box

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but the deals don’t stop rolling. We’re entering Amazon’s holiday sale period now, and there are already hot deals to be had to kick off the busiest shopping season of the year. These SoundPeats true wireless earbuds, for instance, are only $23 for the day. Many swear by SoundPeats’ quality for the money, and these earbuds offer the bare essentials with Bluetooth 5.0, noise cancelling microphones, an 35-hour total battery life for just $23. The 4-hour runtime is kind of stifling, but I could make it work for the money.

Advertisement

There are others on sale if that doesn’t do it for you. For $30, you can get the SoundPeats TrueShift2 with its 3,000mAh charging case. There are 6 hours in the buds themselves, but with the case, you’ll have 100 total hours of playtime, and it doubles as a power bank for your smartphones and other devices. There’s also IPX7 water resistance, touch controls, and an ear fin design for a more comfortable fit.

G/O Media may get a commission
Daelmans Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 96-Pack
Daelmans Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 96-Pack

The $52 Truengine 2 are neat, too. They don’t last nearly as long with 30-hour total battery life, but you do get Bluetooth AptX audio, dual dynamic drivers for better sound, and wireless charging in the case so you can just plop it down on a pad whenever it’s time to juice up.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Webcams for Zoom Meetings, According to Our Readers

Amazon Prime Day 2020 (Day 2): The Best Deals to Shop Right Now

Impress at the Next Socially Distant Backyard Movie Night With This WiFi Movie Projector for $85

This Alien Pikachu Figure Is Just Two Terrifying Things for $17 in the Best Prime Day Deal Ever