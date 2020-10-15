Get a Pair of SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds as Little as $23, Today Only

SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds | $23 | Amazon Gold Box

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but the deals don’t stop rolling. We’re entering Amazon’s holiday sale period now, and there are already hot deals to be had to kick off the busiest shopping season of the year. These SoundPeats true wireless earbuds, for instance, are only $23 for the day. Many swear by SoundPeats’ quality for the money, and these earbuds offer the bare essentials with Bluetooth 5.0, noise cancelling microphones, an 35-hour total battery life for just $23. The 4-hour runtime is kind of stifling, but I could make it work for the money.

There are others on sale if that doesn’t do it for you. For $30, you can get the SoundPeats TrueShift 2 with its 3,000mAh charging case. There are 6 hours in the buds themselves, but with the case, you’ll have 100 total hours of playtime, and it doubles as a power bank for your smartphones and other devices. There’s also IPX7 water resistance, touch controls, and an ear fin design for a more comfortable fit.

The $52 Truengine 2 are neat , too. They don’t last nearly as long with 30-hour total battery life, but you do get Bluetooth AptX audio, dual dynamic drivers for better sound, and wireless charging in the case so you can just plop it down on a pad whenever it’s time to juice up .