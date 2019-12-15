It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsShoes

Get a Pair of Soft Sherpa Slippers For Only $7

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
746
Save
Oooh Yeah Men’s Soft Cozy Sherpa Slippers | $7 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Oooh Yeah Men’s Soft Cozy Sherpa Slippers | $7 | Amazon

Winter is here. The cold weather sucks. Don’t let your toes fall off because of it. You can keep your toes warm with a $7 pair of Oooh Yeah Men’s Soft Cozy Sherpa Slippers. The are sherpa fleece inside and out but have a non-skid bottom, so you won’t trip and hit your face.

Advertisement

The discount code will automatically apply at checkout if you choose only from the slippers on the sale page. The discounted slippers are available in sizes medium narrow and large narrow, in a few different colors;

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

REI's Shop Now, Be Done Sale Will Save You Up To 40% On Rad Gear

Stock Up On Jachs Super Soft Polos, Starting at Just $19

Upgrade to Kyoku's Gorgeous Chef's Knife For $70

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts