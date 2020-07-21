Get a Pair of JBL LIVE 400BT Bluetooth Headphones for $45

JBL LIVE 400BT Headphones (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

JBL LIVE 400BT Headphones (Refurbished) | $45 | Back Market

You can never go wrong with a pair of JBL headphones, and with the chance to save $35 on a mint condition pair at Back Market, it might even be time for first-timers to tune in.

The JBL LIVE 400BT are pretty basic in form and function, but you get powerful 40mm drivers, an elegant design, ambient aware mode to better hear your surroundings, and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

This $45 price tag is $4 cheaper than Amazon sells refurbished models for, and you can’t specify whether you want it in mint there. Also adding to Back Market’s favor is a 30-day money back guarantee and a full 12-month warranty, plus free shipping.