Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

20% Off Your Order Photo : L.L. Bean

20% Off Your Order | L.L. Bean | Promo code GIFT20

Looking to get a new pair of boots that will survive all this rain, snow, and sleet? Snag a pair of Bean Boots (men’s or women’s) while L.L. Bean is having a 20% off sale. The discount applies to your entire cart, even sale items, when you use promo code GIFT20 at checkout.