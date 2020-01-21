Get a Pair of Anker's True Wireless Earbuds, Now Just $30

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo for just $30, an all-time low . The headphones offer a truly wireless experience for stupid cheap.



The Soundcore boasts 5 hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and an extra 15 hours from the charging case. While it doesn’t compare to some of Anker’s more expensive models or even Apple’s AirPods, it’s a perfect way to get your feet wet with the latest fad in headphones.