Get a Nostalgia Sucker Punch With This Updated Xbox Duke Controller for $50

Hyperkin Duke Controller Image : Microsoft

Hyperkin Duke Controller | $50 | Microsoft Store

I hope you’re ready for a real left hook right into your nostalgia dome. I want you to think back to the original Xbox right now. Travel back in time with me. Think about playing the first Halo. What were you holding? Was it the fattest controller you’ve ever used in your goddamn life? The original Xbox controller was a true design nightmare and I love it. Here’s some good news for those who want to relive those days. Microsoft is selling the Hyperkin Duke controller, an updated version of the classic big by, for $50. It features the same hamburger design you remember, but with modern Xbox buttons so you can use it with your latest console. It’s also wired, so you’re really teleporting back in time here. I have some friends who sword by the old Duke back in the day, so it seems like it has some supporters. Give it a nice home, won’t you?