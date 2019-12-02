It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Get a Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Multi-Cooker For $110 Off

Ana Suarez
Filed to:cyber monday deals
63
Save
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Multi-Cooker | $169 | Amazon and Walmart
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Multi-Cooker | $169 | Amazon and Walmart

Looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances? Say no more, the Ninja Foodi is here to help. The larger model (8-Quart) is marked down by $110 today at Amazon and Walmart. That price includes a crisping lid, a pressure lid, 8-Qt. Ceramic Coated pot, 5-Qt. ceramic Coated cook and crisp basket, stainless steel rack, and a recipe book.

Advertisement

Our very own Corey Foster, Deals Researcher/Expert on Life, has dubbed the Foodi the “King of the Kitchen.” He said this on The Inventory:

Having always been enamored with the ability to cook an entire chicken quickly in my Instant Pot, yet constantly disappointed in the lack of browning and flavor on the resulting cook, one of the first things I did (after air frying a bunch of stuff) was to toss a seasoned chicken into the Ninja Foodi to test its tendercrisp feature. It did not disappoint. Cooking took a little longer than in the Instant Pot because of the finishing step to crisp it, but the result was worth the wait. It was like a bird fresh off the grocery store rotisserie, but juicier, more tender, and seasoned exactly the way I prefer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals [Updating]

Buy a Nintendo Switch And Get a Free 128GB SanDisk Memory Card + an Ematic Controller

Suck Up to 57% Off the Price of These Shark Vacuums

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts