Get a Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Multi-Cooker For $110 Off

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Multi-Cooker | $169 | Amazon and Walmart

Looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances? Say no more, the Ninja Foodi is here to help. The larger model (8-Quart) is marked down by $110 today at Amazon and Walmart. That price i ncludes a crisping lid, a pressure lid, 8-Q t. Ceramic Coated pot, 5-Q t. ceramic Coated cook and crisp basket, stainless steel rack, and a recipe book.

Our very own Corey Foster, Deals Researcher/Expert on Life, has dubbed the Foodi the “King of the Kitchen.” He said this on The Inventory:

Having always been enamored with the ability to cook an entire chicken quickly in my Instant Pot, yet constantly disappointed in the lack of browning and flavor on the resulting cook, one of the first things I did (after air frying a bunch of stuff) was to toss a seasoned chicken into the Ninja Foodi to test its tendercrisp feature. It did not disappoint. Cooking took a little longer than in the Instant Pot because of the finishing step to crisp it, but the result was worth the wait. It was like a bird fresh off the grocery store rotisserie, but juicier, more tender, and seasoned exactly the way I prefer.

