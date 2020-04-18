It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Next Level Arcade Stick for the PS4 for $110

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Ready to... checks notes thrash some newbs? You'll dominate the online leaderboards with Razer's high-end arcade stick for the PlayStation 4. The Panthera Arcade Stick is fully modable, and any gamer that's really into fighting games knows how important that can be. That also includes the graphic for the fight stick itself, in case you don't like Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite. Of course, the fight stick is also ready to go right out of the box too, so you can plug it in and get straight to kicking ass. Right now, this fancy fight stick is on sale for a low $110. What are you waiting for?

