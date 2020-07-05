It's all consuming.
Get a New Wi-Fi Router for $32 and Stop the Connectivity Headaches

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Wireless High Power Touch Screen AC1750 Wi-Fi Router | $32 | Meh

Still using the default Wi-Fi settings on the router the internet company gave you? For the love of God, please stop and pick up a new Wi-Fi router. Meh has a high-power Wi-Fi router for just $32, today only, and I HIGHLY recommend you pick it up. The router is designed to clear up dead signal spots in your home, and like Meh says, the touch screen is pretty nice:

Has a touchscreen display, so maybe you don’t have to log in to that weird settings page on your computer that looks like it’s from 1999

I hate Wi-Fi log-in pages. This deal disappears at midnight or until they’re sold out, though, so don’t sleep on this one!

