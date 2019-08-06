Photo: Jachs

Button Down Blowout and Summer Short Sale | Jachs

We might be approaching the last few weeks of summer, but that doesn’t mean you won’t still need shorts and button downs. You don’t have to pay full price on these summer essentials, though. Right now, you can stock up on shorts for between $12 and $27, during the Summer Short Sale, when you use the promo code SMSHORT. You can get long-sleeve and short-sleeve button downs for between $17 and $25 during the Button Down Blowout when you use the promo code BDB.