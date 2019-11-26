Get a New Keurig Coffee Maker For Just $60

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $60 | Best Buy | Also available at Target

If you aren’t one to fuss with filters, levers, or coffee grounds, the single-serve Keurig K-Classic K50 is your kind of coffee machine. With a K-Cup chamber and just a few buttons (think small, medium, and large), it’s easy to brew up a cup of joe even if you haven’t, well, had your coffee yet.

With the K50 lacking some of the flashier features seen on newer models, the price continues to come down, now sitting at just $60 at Best Buy and Target. Get yours now even before Black Friday hits.