Get A Move On: This Garmin Running Watch Is On Sale Now

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch | $150 | Best Buy

One of the best ways to hold yourself to your fitness goals? Track your activity for full accountability. The Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch helps by monitoring not only steps but also calories, heart rate, and sleep quality.

Its most runner-friendly features include GPS and GLONASS compatibility, downloadable training plans, and the ability to calculate run times for various distances. Like other activity trackers, the Forerunner 235 is compatible with iOS and Android Devices so you can control music and receive smart notifications on your wrist.



This smartwatch very rarely drops below $200, making this Best Buy sale a good buy. Grab one before the price goes back up to $200+.