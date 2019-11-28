It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsFitness

Get A Move On: This Garmin Running Watch Is On Sale Now

Jenna Valdespino
Filed to:Kinja Deals
122
Save
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch | $150 | Best Buy
Graphic: Jenna Valdespino

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch | $150 | Best Buy

One of the best ways to hold yourself to your fitness goals? Track your activity for full accountability. The Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch helps by monitoring not only steps but also calories, heart rate, and sleep quality.

Advertisement

Its most runner-friendly features include GPS and GLONASS compatibility, downloadable training plans, and the ability to calculate run times for various distances. Like other activity trackers, the Forerunner 235 is compatible with iOS and Android Devices so you can control music and receive smart notifications on your wrist.


This smartwatch very rarely drops below $200, making this Best Buy sale a good buy. Grab one before the price goes back up to $200+.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Black Friday Deals

Start The Year With a Clean Slate With Big Savings on This Powerful Hoover Carpet Cleaner

Save Big on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones During Black Friday

TaoTronic's Surprisingly Good True Wireless Earbuds Are Even Cheaper for Black Friday