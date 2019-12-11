Get a Month of Amazon Music Unlimited and an Echo Dot for as Little as $9

Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

R ight now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.

This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, y ou’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. B ut if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder , after the 1-month promotional subscription period , your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.