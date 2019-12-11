It's all consuming.
Get a Month of Amazon Music Unlimited and an Echo Dot for as Little as $9

Tercius
Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited | $11 | Amazon | $9 for Prime members
Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.

This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel. 

