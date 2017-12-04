It's all consuming.
Get a Michael Todd Sonicsmooth Dermaplaning Device For 50% Off

Ana Suarez
Michael Todd Sonicsmooth Dermaplaning Device | $44 | Amazon

Do you have a ton of peach fuzz that makes applying makeup a pain? You can always see it under your foundation and it never smoothes out correctly. There are plenty of reasons to dermaplane, like getting rid of that pesky peach fuzz, or helping even out your skin.

Right now, the popular Michael Todd Sonicsmooth Dermaplaning Device is only $44 on Amazon. That’s 50% off! The kit comes with the dermaplaning device, an 8-week supply of safety blades, a deep pore cleanser, and an after-treatment gel.

