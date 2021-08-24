13.3" MacBook Air 256GB | $950 | Best Buy

13.3" MacBook Air 512GB | $1, 150 | Best Buy

We’re at the end of August with many students on their way back to school or perhaps already even checking into the dorms. Luckily Best Buy is running a deal on Ma cBook Airs for $50 off. That’s right. Get a 256GB model for only $950 or a 512GB model for $1,150. Students can p ut that savings toward food as you can never have too much food while at college. Or maybe get a Boondock Saints poster for your dorm room wall.