Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $24 tool kit (with promo code HA21HA21HH) has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including anti-static tools, a suction cup, spudgers (both metal and plastic), SIM removal tools, and of course, tons of tiny screwdriver bits. And of course, it’s all packaged up in a tidy little pouch.