Get a Literal Treasure Trove of Zelda Manga for $78

The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set | $78 | Amazon

For diehard fans of the Legend of Zelda series, there’s not always a lot of ways to enjoy the franchise outside of gaming. While there are tons of games to play, there’s not a lot of Zelda media to take in otherwise. There’s some lore books and a bad cartoon for the desperate among us, but that’s about it. If you’re looking to scratch that Zelda itch in a new way, you can grab this collection of Zelda manga for $78 on Amazon. The five volume set comes in a literal treasure chest, so even if the books themselves aren’t your thing it’s still quite a statement piece. Plus, it comes with a poster, and who doesn’t love a good poster?