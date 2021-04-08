Get a Lifetime Subscription to VPN Unlimited and 1 Year of PS Plus for $50

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Image : Giovanni Colantonio

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus | $50 | StackSocial

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi . Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.